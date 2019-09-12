LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the hottest names in country music are headed to Louisville on one of the hottest weekends of the year.
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town are just some of the acts taking the stage this weekend at the Hometown Rising Music Festival. But organizers are asking fans to prepare for the heat. Temperatures are expected in the mid- to upper-90s.
Misters will be placed around the Highland Festival grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and the Louisville Water company is bringing in two Quench Buggies.
Concert-goers will be allowed to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water. Everyone is encouraged to dress appropriately and stay hydrated.
Related Stories:
- 3 music festivals in 3 weekends begin Saturday in Louisville
- Crews start to prepare site for Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life
- Hometown Rising Music Festival expected to bring $4 million in economic impact into Louisville
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.