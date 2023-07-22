LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inaugural summer festival was held in Nulu on Saturday.
The first-ever Nulu Summer Fest was held on several blocks of Market Street with dozens of vendors, offering food, drinks and crafts.
Numerous Nulu businesses were also open for people to stop by.
Children had the chance to play games and test out their artist skills at chalk drawing in the street.
"I can't believe how it's changed through here," said Jeffrey Walker, a street artist. "You go away for two days and something is different when you come back and so we just wanted to help business and the community come out and just have some fun."
There was also a cocktail making competition and winner received $500.
