LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground.
The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
Two children helped to break ground Wednesday on the project at Hayswood Nature Reserve.
A demolition celebration for the first phase of the project kicked off the project.
The playground will include swings, spinners, slides, boulders and nearly 200 feet of wheelchair accessible features. Officials have been planning the inclusive playground since 2019.
