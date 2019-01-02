LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes are on the way for an east Louisville intersection that has seen an uptick in wrecks in the past few months.
There have been about 30 serious wrecks at the interchange between Old Henry Road and I-265 in roughly the last year.
Three weeks ago, WDRB Media ran a story featuring the problems.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has since announced that it will change the traffic light pattern and add lane dividers in an effort to reduce the amount of crashes.
The move comes weeks after KYTC said it would study collision data to see if any changes needed to be made.
Michele Ernst knows better than most how dangerous getting on I-265 south from Old Henry Road can be.
"We were coming home from dinner Feb. 27," she said "As we approached the light, my husband said 'the car is turning in front of us!' Not a second later, we collided."
Ernst and her husband were OK after the wreck and so was the driver of the vehicle they hit. But it made her realize this crash wasn't an anomaly.
"You can see debris from multiple accidents constantly, and the next day, a couple days later, you see new debris," she said.
