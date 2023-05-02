LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voters in Indiana cast ballots on Tuesday for primary candidates in municipal races.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan began his path to reelection by getting 79% of the vote in the Democratic primary. Gahan, who was challenged by Dylan Rash, is seeking his fourth term. Gahan will face State Rep. Ed Clere in November, who ran unchallenged in the Republican primary.
Salem Mayor Justin Green easily beat a challenge by J. Davisson. Green garnered 67% of the vote. There were no Democrats on the ballot.
Austin Mayor Roger Hawkins, a Democrat, took 52% of the votes to win the primary over John Ashby, who had 45% of votes. Hawkins will face Republican Jonathan White, who ran unopposed.
Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson beat Dan Robison in the Republican primary. Nicholson doesn't have an opponent in November.
In two weeks, Kentucky is holding its primary election. Voters will vote on candidates for six statewide races, including governor.
