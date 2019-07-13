LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old Indiana boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after what authorities say was a terrible accident involving a lawnmower.
According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday off Grayford Road, in a rural part of Butlerville, Indiana.
The sheriff's office says the 2-year-old ran toward his grandfather, who was mowing the lawn. As his grandmother gave chase, authorities say the grandfather backed up the lawnmower, and the boy went under the lawnmower while it was activated.
The grandparents called an ambulance, and the boy was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital, before being flown to Riley Hospital with serious injuries.
"Deputies are still investigating and thus far calling it a terrible accident," the Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."
