LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is facing a federal charge after mistaking an undercover police officer for a thief.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59 in Indianapolis, the officer was in plain clothes searching for a homicide suspect.
Scott Strother thought the undercover officer was stealing packages from homes on his street.
Police say Strother used his SUV to block the officer's vehicle, and Stother put his hand on a pistol in his pocket.
Attorney Jack Crawford does not think Strother should be punished.
"I don't think it's a criminal offense at all," Crawford said. "I don't think this individual committed any crime. He was just doing what he thought was right to protect his neighborhood."
The officer activated the lights and told Strother to get back into his car.
Police say Strother could not legally stop and detain someone he viewed as suspicious.
He's facing a federal criminal confinement charge.
