LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Man's best friend may be the key to keeping some Indiana students safe.
According to a report by Kayla Sullivan of Fox 59, Noblesville Schools is testing a new program in which three Labrador Retrievers will be used to detect the presence of firearms at the schools.
Brennan Heckman, a student going into 5th grade, says he is looking forward to seeing the dog at his school.
"I would want to pet it," Heckman said.
Noblesville Schools anticipated that, so the newsletter included guidelines for students who wanted to pet the dogs when they aren't working.
"The dogs will have bandannas on to visually indicate when they are working," a news release states. "We will teach students how to interact with the dogs and appreciate parents reinforcing this message."
Noblesville Schools declined to do an interview about the dogs. As a result, Fox 59 reached out to a similar program that started in Michigan, called Elite Detection K9. This company trains Labradors to protect students at schools and other places.
"We are seeing significant interest," said Elite Detection K9 President and CEO Greg Guidice. "They are household pets, less threatening than a German Shepard."
The dogs are trained to detect the scent of firearms, as well as ammunition and other gun-related products. They can smell it in the air so they don't have to be close to the students.
Hyde Heckman is a Noblesville mom and a member of the group, "Noblesville Stands Together." She says she is excited for the new program.
"I'm super proud of Noblesville for really doing some great research and funding some new avenues that haven't been tried and tested yet," said Heckman.
Since last year's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School that injured a teacher and a student, the community has come together to make schools safer.
This program is just one of several measures the district plans to incorporate in the new safety plan.
Noblesville Schools will host a meet and greet with the dogs at the Back to School BASH on Friday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons.
