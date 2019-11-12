LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has announced disciplinary action against three judges for their respective roles in a May 1 brawl that resulted in two of the judges being shot.
According to a ruling by the court, Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams will be suspended for 60 days, beginning immediately. That suspension will end on Monday, Jan. 13.
Clark Circuit Judge Bradley Jacobs will be suspended for 30 days, beginning on Friday, Nov. 22, and ending on Monday, Dec. 23.
Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell will be suspended for 30 days, beginning on Friday, Nov. 22, and ending on Monday, Dec. 23.
The announcement comes months after the brawl, which took place on May 1 outside a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis.
According to court records, Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell gave the middle finger gesture toward two men in an SUV, and the fight that broke out escalate to a shooting that left fellow Clark County Circuit Judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs seriously injured. Adams had damage to his colon and bowels, while Jacobs, who was shot twice in the abdomen, suffered damage to his liver.
Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty to battery in connection with the incident on Nov. 1. Another man, Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. Kaiser's trial starts later in November.
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications Commission filed disciplinary charges against the three judges involved, which resulted in the Indiana Supreme Court's ruling.
Adams pleaded guilty in September to a charge of misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident.
