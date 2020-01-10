Amanda Carmack and Skylea Carmack

Amanda Carmack (Source: Grant County Detention Center) and Skylea Carmack (Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of killing her stepdaughter has been found competent to stand trial. 

Gas City, Indiana resident Amanda Carmack is charged with murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. 

A judge ruled this week that Carmack can stand trial after a competency exam was ordered in October, according to the IndyStar.

Carmack is accused of choking Skylea to death and hiding her body in a shed behind the family's home in August 2019. 

She told authorities hours later that Skylea ran away, according to prosecutors. Carmack confessed to killing Skylea days later, according to police. Her trial is set to begin Feb. 3. 

Related:

Copyright 2020 Wdrb News. All Rights Reserved. 

 

Tags