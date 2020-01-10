LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of killing her stepdaughter has been found competent to stand trial.
Gas City, Indiana resident Amanda Carmack is charged with murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.
A judge ruled this week that Carmack can stand trial after a competency exam was ordered in October, according to the IndyStar.
Carmack is accused of choking Skylea to death and hiding her body in a shed behind the family's home in August 2019.
She told authorities hours later that Skylea ran away, according to prosecutors. Carmack confessed to killing Skylea days later, according to police. Her trial is set to begin Feb. 3.
Related:
- Gas City, Ind. community holds vigil to remember 10-year-old Skylea Carmack
- Stepmother accused of strangling missing 10-year-old Indiana girl
- Ind. woman accused of strangling 10-year-old stepdaughter to death says she wants to represent herself
- Indiana stepmother accused of killing 10-year-old plans to seek mental illness defense
- Police say Indiana 10-year-old's body found 'in tight fetal position'; stepmother officially charged
Copyright 2020 Wdrb News. All Rights Reserved.