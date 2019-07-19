LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested in Anderson County, Indiana, after police say she left a toddler in a hot car while she met with authorities with the Department of Child Services.
According to a report by Fox 59, the incident took place on Tuesday at Community Hospital in Anderson, Indiana.
Police say 27-year-old Jennifer Ost gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, July 12, at Decatur County Memorial Hospital and signed him out against medical advice. As a result, Ost agreed to meet with a DCS employee, a social worker and a hospital police officer at Community Hospital at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say Ost arrived for the meeting with the newborn 10 minutes late, and was examined by a physician.
After the examination, police say Ost became "evasive," "belligerent" and was "cursing" at the DCS employee as she was being interviewed.
At 4:30 p.m., police say the hospital received a phone call from someone who said a small child had been left alone in a car in a parking lot.
Hospital police responded, and allegedly found a little boy in the car watching a movie on a cell phone. Police say all of the vehicle's windows were closed, and the boy was extremely wet from sweating.
It was 86 degrees outside at the time, according to police.
The doors were unlocked, so police brought the boy inside.
After running the license plate, police say they were able to determine that the boy belonged to Ost. When confronted, Ost allegedly told officers that the child did not want to come into the appointment with her, so she decided to leave him in the car.
Madison County DCS was notified and met with police at Community Hospital. Ost was arrested and charged with Neglect of a Dependent. Both children were taken into DCS care.
