LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death says she wants to represent herself in court.
According to a report by Fox 59, 34-year-old Amanda Carmack made the decision during her initial court appearance Monday morning. During that hearing, she waived her right to an attorney, telling the judge she "doesn't need a lawyer." Instead, she said she would represent herself.
Court documents indicate Carmack turned herself in and admitted to strangling 10-year-old Skylea Carmack before reporting her missing on Saturday, Aug. 31.
On Friday, Amanda Carmack was officially charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors say they will seek life in prison without parole.
According to court documents, Carmack walked into the police station on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at midnight, and she asked to speak with someone.
Detectives arrived to find her sitting on the floor of the interview room sobbing. She then confessed to killing Skylea, but she didn't give a reason as to why, saying only that she was angry.
After a nearly four-day search, police found Skylea's body in a plastic bag, in the shed behind her home.
