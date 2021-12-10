LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A football team of Indiana 6th graders is heading off to a national championship tournament in Florida next week. There just have one big problem.
The cost.
"We are trying to raise $15,000," said FBU Team Indiana 6th Grade Head Coach Dwayne Brown in a report by FOX 59. "Some people are flying, some people are driving. I'm actually driving down to make sure I can take equipment."
The youths compete in the Football University Championships. FBU is a nonprofit organization that hosts football camps and tournaments. The teams are in age brackets from under 10 years old to the 8th grade. Indiana's 6th grade team beat Missouri Kansas 56 to nothing to win their regional tournament. It was just their second game together. In fact, the team has practiced just 10 times. Most of the players are from central Indiana, but they have kids from as far as Ft. Wayne.
"It's hard to work together, and we got to figure out how to work," said Anton Ennis, a guard on the team. "It's like I have to compete with them but also befriend them too."
"They are making friends with a lot of kids they may never have met if they didn't do this tournament," said Brown. "I have a lot of faith in these kids."
The team is looking for donations to hit its $15,000 goal. They have to be in Naples, Florida, for the tournament by late next week.
Anyone wishing to donate can click here to donate through Cashapp, or click here to donate through Venmo.
