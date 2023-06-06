FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022. A northern Indiana abortion clinic will close nearly a year after the state approved a ban on the practice, with “unnecessary” and “politically driven” restrictions on abortions forcing its closure, according to an announcement Monday, June 5, 2023. The Indiana clinic was one of seven abortion clinics in the state. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)