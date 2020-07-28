LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The four women who accused Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping them in 2018 are suing him again.
A judge dismissed the first case because Hill wasn't the woman's employer, and said there was no basis for a federal sexual harassment claim. This time the women are suing in state court.
The lawsuit claims battery, defamation and invasion of privacy.
Hill's law license was suspended for a month over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Former Congressman Todd Rokita defeated Hill for the Republican nomination for attorney general this year.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.