Curtis Hill

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court in the Statehouse, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The four women who accused Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping them in 2018 are suing him again.

A judge dismissed the first case because Hill wasn't the woman's employer, and said there was no basis for a federal sexual harassment claim. This time the women are suing in state court.

The lawsuit claims battery, defamation and invasion of privacy.

Hill's law license was suspended for a month over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Former Congressman Todd Rokita defeated Hill for the Republican nomination for attorney general this year.

