LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Attorney General filed a lawsuit this week against Black Lives Matter.
In February, Todd Rokita opened an investigation into BLM and how it's using money donated by Hoosiers.
In 2020, BLM said it raised more than $90 million and distributed $21.7 million. An IRS filing for Black Lives Matter for the first half of 2020 listed that the organization has zero dollars in revenue, expenses and assets.
Rokita said he's investigating whether there has been a violation of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act or the Indiana Nonprofit Corporation Act.
