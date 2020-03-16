LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction is partnering with Overdose Lifeline to create lock-boxes that provide Naloxone kits for opioid treatment programs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns for those needing addiction treatment without contributing to the spread of COVID-19. The lock-boxes are designed to help those recovering from opioid addiction reduce the number of visits to receive methadone dosages and avoid further spread of the virus. The boxes provide a secure method for those in need of methadone to have take-home access and reduce chances of possible exposure.
The boxes will comply with state code for self-administered medicine.
Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Jennifer Sullivan, released a statement saying, "Urging Hoosiers to isolate themselves from each other is necessary, but for some it could bring unique health risks."
She continues, "For our fellow Hoosiers recovering from opioid use disorder, this innovative approach to delivering the medications they need daily will support them in their recovery while also helping contain the spread of COVID-19."
Naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdose, will be available through the lock-boxes in addition to the methadone dosages. State law says anyone administering Naloxone must call 9-1-1, according to the FSSA.
Opioid treatment programs, or OTPs, are currently the only places capable of distributing methadone in Indiana. Officials say more than 10,000 Hoosiers visit OTPs each day for opioid recovery and treatment. Many patients are required to visit daily to receive treatment medication.
The lock-box initiative will be paid for using state targeted response funds provided by the federal government.
