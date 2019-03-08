CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The unpleasant mess that flows out of some faucets in Charlestown has been a problem for decades.
The city said it could not afford to fix the problem and, in 2017, agreed to sell its water company to Indiana American for just over $13 million.
“I don't let me cats drink it, my daughter doesn't drink it, we don't drink it,” lifelong Charlestown resident Stefanie Manning said.
After an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the sale, it was finally closed Tuesday, and the company said it's already at work.
“There's a number of short-term things we're looking at that we would hope would deliver results in a number of months or in the first year,” Operations Manager Bill Reedy said. “Some of the longer term things could take a little bit longer than that, but we’re hard at work on it right away.”
Reedy said the work could cause occasional disruptions in service.
Mayor Bob Hall said the company has agreed to invest at least $7 million over the next five years to upgrade the water system.
“We have total confidence they're going to be able to put the capital in to solve the issue here,” Hall said.
But the sale is getting mixed reaction among residents. Some are concerned about rising water bills.
“Some people are saying double, some people are saying triple," said Ellen Keith, who opposed the sale. "I really don't know. We won't know until we get our water bill."
Others are less worried about the cost.
“I'm excited. It's worth it if our water bill does go up. It's so worth it for us to have clean water,” Manning said. “I'm fully supportive of it.”
Hall said $1.9 million from the sale will be used to credit customer bills over the next four years, temporarily offsetting at least some of the rate increase.
“For the most part, most people are not going to be affected more than $4 or $5 a month,” he said.
Indiana American already serves 100,000 residents of southern Indiana. The Charlestown acquisition adds nearly 8,000 more.
Charlestown residents will get their first water bills from Indiana American in April.
