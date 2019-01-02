LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana American Water today announced Wednesday it's moving forward with buying the Charlestown water system.
The Indiana Court of Appeals denied a local opposition group's request to block the sale. Indiana American Water said it will do a complete evaluation and figure out ways to solve the city's water quality issues as soon as possible. But Mayor Bob Hall said last month that there is no quick fix to the issue and that clean water could still be 10 to 20 years down the road.
In 2012, the city told WDRB News they started adding a liquid solution called Clearitas, saying it could be six months or a year until residents notice a difference. The city said calls are now fewer. Six years later, the water is still brown. The city said the problem sometimes becomes more obvious when the fire hydrants are flushed.
Records show the city flushes the systems at least eight or nine times a year to try to clear the lines. But the city admits brown water pours from the faucets a lot more than that.
