CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana American Water announced it will be performing a system-wide flush of Charlestown’s water over the course of the next month.
Several families reported having brown water bubbling from their taps in the last week. Discolored water and low water pressure are issues the city has been dealing with for years.
The city’s utility was sold last March to IAW for $13.5 million, and the water company promised to make improvements. It was originally planned to do a maintenance flush of the city’s water system in March, but that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the company.
The work has now been expedited because of a few unforeseen issues. IAW issued a general alert and an audio recording to customers on June 30 stating letting customers know that a system-wide hydraulic flush would start July 6. The recording states two “major fires” in the area along with “an unexpected need” to replace part of a water main stirred up old sediment and buildup, resulting in the discolored water customers have been noticing over the last week or more.
During the process of clearing out the system, crews will be opening fire hydrants to increase water flow through the water mains. IAW states this will help flush out the sediment, but there is the possibility customers will continue to notice drops in water pressure and discolored water while the work is happening.
The water company will send out additional notifications and warnings to customers as crews begin to work in their area. However, the impact of the flush will not be limited to just those areas throughout the month of July.
The company suggested customers should not do laundry or run the dishwasher if they notice brown water. It is also recommended customers allow their cold water faucets to run until the water turns from brown to clear.
Once crews start flushing the system, it will take about a month to complete. And after the company finishes, customers should flush their own interior pipes. All residential customers will be getting a minimum credit of $5 to cover the cost of flushing your own plumbing.
The company’s press release says IAW has already invested $3 million in water quality projects and has additional plans for other long-term improvements. In an email, a spokesperson for IAW said, “In the near term, this flushing should go a long way towards alleviating the brown water issues some of our customers there are currently experiencing.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.