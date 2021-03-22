LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana American Water customers are getting scammed.
According to a news release from the company, scammers "may try to gain access to (customers') homes by posing as utility personnel or are asking customers to provide personal information via phone, e-mail, or text."
"We want our customers to feel secure when our service employees reach out or visit their homes and businesses," company President Matt Prine said in the news release. "Residents should be aware that all legitimate water company employees authorized to enter homes will be wearing clothing with our logo on it and carrying proper photo identification. Most service calls are scheduled in advance and the company makes it a practice to not accept payment during service calls or shut-offs.”
Indiana American Water offered a few tips to avoid becoming a victim:
Always ask employees for a company-issued photo ID.
If someone claiming to be an Indiana American Water worker asks to come inside your home, make sure they're wearing clothing with the company's logo on it.
Never give out any cash or credit card information. Indiana American Water employees never collect money in the field.
If you suspect someone may be an imposter, you should lock your door and call 911.
