LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana and Kentucky attorneys general are joining efforts to stop robocalls.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Attorney General Todd Rokita are joining an anti-robocall task force.
It's a nationwide effort. Both attorneys general say the task force will investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies and other responsible.
Nearly $30 million were lost last year to robocall scams. Contact the attorney general's office to report scams.
For Kentucky, click here. For Indiana, click here.
