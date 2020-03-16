LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has seen its first death from COVID-19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday.
"It's of a somewhat somber circumstance that we're called together at this moment," he said. "Suffice it to say that the health and safety of every single citizen in our state is of paramount importance to us all. It saddens me to announce that as of earlier this morning, we as a state have lost our first Hoosier to the coronavirus, COVID-19."
Dr. Ram Yeliti, chief physician executive at the Community Physician Network, said the patient, who was over age 60, already had pre-existing health conditions. But he emphasized that the patient would not have died had it not been for the coronavirus.
"What makes this really hard is that this individual's significant other was also infected, and so the two of them could not be together when this patient passed," Yeliti said. "We had to do iPad conferencing so the two individuals could see each other, so that this individual would not die alone. One of our nurses stayed in the room with this patient."
Officials urge anyone above the age of 60 with diabetes, cancer, heart condition, lung condition or hypertension to self-isolate immediately.
"Individuals that are young — college kids, all of you who are saying, 'this is not going to affect me' — you're not going to get sick," Yeliti said. "But you will get somebody else sick. If you go visit your parents, your grandparents or other health care workers, they will get sick, and they will die. This was not the first patient, and they will not be the last."
Yeliti admitted that there are not enough health care workers or beds to handle the crisis. He said all elective surgeries have been cancelled.
"We're doing everything we can, but I'm still concerned that in the next couple of weeks, all of the hospitals in the state won't have enough beds or enough ICU capabilities," he said. "The best way you can help us is to quarantine yourself."
"We have no treatment. We have no vaccine," he added. "So it's paramount that we do everything we can to minimize interaction with others."
Homcomb re-emphasized that social distancing is important, and reminded residents that dine-in services at bars and restaurants have been canceled.
"We are -- make no mistake about it -- at war with COVID-19," Holcomb said. "And we will win that war."
