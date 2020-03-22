INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) — Two more Indiana residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
Health officials in Scott County, Indiana, reported the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus earlier Sunday. The other patient who died is from Marion County, Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Both were over the age of 50 and had underlying medical conditions, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Six people have now died in Indiana in relation to the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday, 201 people in Indiana have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Only one of those is a child.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.