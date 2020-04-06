LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 536 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 4,944.
The Indiana State Health Department said 12 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 139. To date, 26,191 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 22,652 on Sunday, April 5.
Marion County has the most new cases with 204, followed by Hamilton County with 35 new cases.
