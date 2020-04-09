LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana’s attorney general is partnering with Facebook and Amazon to prevent price gouging.
“We are communicating directly with Amazon and Facebook so that together we can take action against those who feel it is acceptable to scam Hoosiers, many of whom are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Curis Hill said in a news release. “Price gouging is an unconscionable practice, and we will do everything within our legal right to stop it."
Hill said his office can send price-gouging complaints directly to Amazon, and the company can send the attorney general’s office market analysis to identify sellers who are engaging in price gouging.
Amazon already has removed more than 500,000 officers from its stores because of coronavirus-related price gouging and suspended more than 3,900 accounts in the U.S., Hill’s office said.
And Facebook is working with Hill’s office to remove price-gouging listings and ads from its marketplace.
Hoosiers have filed 150 price gouging complaints, on items such as hand sanitizer and face masks.
If you suspect an Amazon or Facebook seller is charging excessive prices for goods you need, you can file a complaint by clicking here.
