LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to be smart and safe during spring break.
According to a news release, Rokita said people should avoid high-pressure sales pitches before booking a trip, read fine print in a contract before signing, evaluate spring break offers and discounts and pay by credit card, along with locking valuables in a vehicle trunk or hotel safe.
"When planning a trip, be sure to keep an eye out for potential scams related to resorts or heavily discounted amusement park tickets," Rokita said. "Once you are there, use good judgement when sharing details online about your trip."
Anyone who believes they've experienced a spring break scam, can file a complaint here.
