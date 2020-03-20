LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is urging Hoosiers facing eviction or foreclosure proceedings during the novel coronavirus pandemic to file a complaint with his office.
Hill's remarks come one day after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order prohibiting the initiation or continuation of eviction or foreclosure proceedings while Indiana is under a public health emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release from the attorney general's office, Hill said Hoosiers facing unlawful eviction or foreclosure should file a complaint with the Office’s Consumer Protection Division.
"The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of Hoosiers temporarily unemployed and facing financial distress," Hill said in the release. "It's important for Hoosier renters and homeowners to be aware of their rights during these difficult times. If you are unlawfully subjected to eviction or foreclosure proceedings during this public health emergency, contact my office. We may be able to help you."
To file a consumer complaint online, click here. If you have questions for the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, 800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.
Click here for a summary of your rights as a tenant Indiana Legal Services, Inc. For up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the Indiana State Department of Health website. You can also call the department at 877-826-0011 24 hours a day.
