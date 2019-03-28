LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A series of raids in Indiana has resulted in the arrests of 21 people on drug charges.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, the Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Marion Police Department, raided two houses in Marion, Indiana. The raids were part of an investigation into the dealing of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the area.
Investigators said the arrests took place between March 21 and March 24.
According to the Fox 59 report, six people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into crack cocaine. Police said the investigation involved traffic stops and a search warrant at a home on South Washington Street. Arrested in that case were:
- Charles Love, 58
- Charles Pegues, 49
- Sharika Moss, 24
- Zentwell Dyson, 38
- Tori McFarland, 51
- Hope Hamilton, 26
The task force also investigated the illegal sale of meth, heroin and marijuana, conducting multiple traffic stops and obtaining a search warrant for a home on West Jeffras Avenue. Arrested in that case were:
- Tramaine Wesley, 32
- Michael Eakins, 21
- Ronald Pack, 33
- Timothy Brane, 38
- Austin Wolff, 23
- Tyler O'Hara, 23
- Danielle Murphy, 29
- Gary Burnham, 27
- Kylie Eakins, 27
- Nick Berry, 35
- Tierra Cassidy, 21
- Charles Mills, 39
- Amanda Flemming, 39
- Zachary Lawson, 26
- Joshua Couch, 23
Police say charges in the case range from dealing cocaine to dealing methamphetamine, false informing and resisting law enforcement.
Authorities say the case remains an active investigation.
