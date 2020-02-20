LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana police have issued a statewide search to find a missing 12-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.
Ayden Elijah Adee disappeared from Warsaw, Indiana, about 126 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said they believe Ayden may require medical assistance.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said the boy is 5 feet 8, inches tall, weighs 108 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black and blue coat, black vest and blue jeans.
Authorities asked that anyone with information about Ayden’s whereabouts call 911 or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.