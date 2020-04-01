LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana artist wants to beat social isolation by making people smile — one balloon at a time.
Jennifer Nyikos, from South Bend, makes balloon art and shared her work around the community to try and bring joy to other people. Her work tells people to be kind or reminds them to stay safe and social distance during this time.
Nyikos was inspired to do the work in her community by the "one million bubbles" Twitter hashtag, which encourages balloon artists to brighten their community with art.
"If I can do it, then somebody else smiles, and that spreads a smile to somebody else, and it's contagious," she said. "It goes on and on. So our goal is to make smiles more contagious than the virus."
If you want to look at more of her art, you can find it on the "Fun by the Yard" Facebook page.
