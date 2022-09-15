LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana doctor said the state's new abortion ban leaves her no choice but to leave the state completely.
Dr. Katie McHugh, an OBGYN and abortion provider, said she is moving her practice from Indianapolis to Illinois.
"I am a born and raised Hoosier and had every intention of living in and working in Indiana for my entire career," McHugh said.
The state's new law took effect Thursday. The ban includes exceptions, allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest before the 10th week of pregnancy and to protect the mother's life and physical health. It also allows them if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. The ban will replace state laws that generally prohibited abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and tightly restricted it after the 13th week.
The change has prompted McHugh to leave the state.
"I find myself in this situation where I'm being forced to leave my home so that I can provide the care that I was trained to provide here in the Midwest," she said.
McHugh said she is moving her practice to Illinois, where abortion is legal up to 26 weeks of pregnancy.
"These are times that I'm trained for, I have the skills for and I love being present for," she said. "So facing a future where I cannot provide abortion care is just simply not an option."
Indiana's ban, passed by the state's Republican-dominated legislature, is considered a step in the right direction for the pro-life group Right to Life Indiana.
"All the gains we're experiencing right now will be temporary," said Right to Life president and CEO Mike Fichter. "We want to make sure that yes, we have a great law in place, and yes, we are providing the care and support for moms and babies in the state of Indiana. But we must continually be focusing on the heart and the mind and the education."
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed two lawsuits in the past two weeks seeking to stop the ban from taking effect.
One argues that the ban violates Indiana's Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges. The other claims the ban conflicts with the state's religious freedom law that Indiana Republicans passed in 2015 and that sparked a widespread backlash from critics who said it allowed discrimination against gay people.
Fichter is confident "the state will prevail."
As for abortion clinics, like the one McHugh worked at, it stopped providing abortions Thursday. McHugh said clinics in Indiana have increased access over the last few months, trying to accommodate for patients in the region seeking abortions, but can't access it in their home state. Indiana clinics will now refer patients to other states with legal abortion laws.
"The clinic is quiet and there are no patients, and we are finishing up our paperwork and and figuring out what's next for the building. And for all of us as we face a future without abortion care," said McHugh.
