LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana children accused of certain serious offenses could be tried in adult court under a new bill.
According to a report from Fox59, the state Senate Bill would reduce the minimum age for committing children to the adult criminal legal system from 13 years old to 12 for serious offenses. The bill would also allow courts to send a minor to the Department of Corrections for up to six years.
Opponents of the bill say Indiana's criminal justice system should not treat a 12-year-old as an adult.
A Senate hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday.
