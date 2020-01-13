LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bill filed in Indiana would allow terminally ill patients to request medication to end their own lives.
The bill defines terminal illness as an incurable or irreversible illness that will result in death within six months.
It also specifies the requirements a physician must meet in order to prescribe the medication to a patient.
The Committee on Public Health is looking into the bill.
If it's signed into law, it would take effect July 1.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.