LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are working to ban sex offenders from babysitting.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, Senate Bill 258 would keep convicted child predators from advertising babysitting services on social media and elsewhere.
A lawmaker in Northwestern Indiana, Senator Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, brought the idea to the table after authorities in Madison County learned a sex offender was advertising his babysitting service on Facebook.
Right now there's no law in Indiana keeping predators from working as babysitters.
"I think there're plenty of opportunities for them to get work elsewhere that's not around children," said Kyle Henne, father of two preschool age boys. "We need to protect our kids."
The bill passed out of committee. The next step is a hearing before the full Senate.
