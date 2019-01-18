LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bill to protect pets is on the table at the Indiana statehouse.
According to a report by WXIN Fox59, the bill would create a database of people convicted of animal abuse.
Shelters would have access to the registry before selling or adopting out a dog or cat.
Tennessee has had success with a similar pet abuse registry.
"We hear stories of animals who are severely abused," said Indiana Sen. J.D. Ford (D) who represents District 29.
"There are stories all the time about animals that are being shot or burned or whatever the case may be. That's very troubling behavior to me as a policymaker, and so creating something like this will be able to show where is this all happening."
The Indiana bill is being referred to committee.
