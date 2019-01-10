LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill designed to help the victims of revenge porn.
Republican state Senator Mike Bohacek introduced it on Wednesday. It would allow victims of revenge porn to sue for damages of up to $10,000.
Bohacek said revenge porn is a problem across the state and country. The term refers to pornographic images that are used with malicious intent, generally to blackmail or embarrass the victim.
"Some people just can't control themselves and feel the desire to be vindictive and begin to circulate those images in an attempt to harm the other person, either financially or via their reputation," he said.
He said lawmakers will meet again on Monday to talk more about the bill before there's a vote.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.