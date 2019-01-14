LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bill aimed at curbing smoking could make it illegal to light up in Indiana if there's a young child in the car.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, Senate Bill 34 would make smoking in a car with a child under the age of 6 a Class B infraction punishable by a $1,000 fine.
A third offense within the span of a year would result in a $10,000 fine.
The lawmakers behind the bill say not only could this help adult smokers stop, it could also help protect a child's health.
