LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican Indiana lawmakers want the state to pay for firearms training for teachers.
According to a report by FOX59, current Indiana law allows school districts to decide their own gun carry policy.
That wouldn't change under House Bill 1177, but it would created statewide training standards for teachers.
Under the bill, the state would pay for the firearms training for school staff members. The training would be 40 hours long.
The bill passed in committee 9-4 as Republicans voted for and Democrats voted against. It will now head to the House floor.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.