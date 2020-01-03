LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state senator wants to withhold public dollars from private schools if they discriminate against staffers or students based on criteria including gender identity and sexual orientation.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, filed a bill Friday that applies to Choice Scholarship Schools, which are those that participate in the state’s voucher program. Such vouchers allow parents to use public dollars toward private school tuition.
Under Ford’s bill, if the Indiana Department of Education determined that a school discriminated, the school would become ineligible for the subsequent year’s scholarship program, according to a story by WXIN.
Ford tried to push the idea last year, but the bill did not get a hearing. He hopes more experience will help him this session.
“My goal is to make our schools a place where we can foster learning and growth,” Ford said.
The lawmaker said his bill is a result, at least in part, of Roncalli High School, an Indianapolis Catholic school, firing a school guidance counselor in 2018 because school officials said she violated her contract. The counselor was in a same sex marriage.
Ford said his bill would provide a financial disincentive to schools who want to fire teachers and counselors “just because of who they are, who they love.”
During the 2018-19 school year, Roncalli received more than $1.7 million through the voucher program. About a third of the school’s students participated in the Choice Scholarship Program.
“If a school receives public tax payer dollars, then it’s definitely in the general assembly’s purview and jurisdiction to make sure that your money is being spent well and fairly,” Ford said.
The state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick, a Republican, supports the proposal.
“We should be respecting, accepting and treating others with a great deal of love and acceptance,” McCormick said.
WXIN reached out to Republican lawmakers, but they either did not respond or did not want to comment.
