LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 673 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 74,992.
Monday was the first time in five days the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of the virus.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.5 percent, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and its total positivity rate is 8.8 percent.
ISDH said three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,838.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
To date, 852,111 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 841,125 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,244 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 791.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
