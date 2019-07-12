LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A carjacking suspect is expected to face charges in connection with a fiery crash in Whitley County, Ind., that killed a police dog.
Police say 31-year-old carjacking suspect Clarence Shearer, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., slammed into a northern Indiana sheriff's deputy's cruiser Wednesday afternoon.
The deputy, acting on reports of an armed carjacking, had just finished setting up stop sticks to prevent the suspect from fleeing during a multi-county pursuit. He escaped unharmed but couldn't get the K-9 out of the cruiser.
After he was treated for minor injuries, Shearer was taken to Allen County Jail.
