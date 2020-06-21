CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana Caverns is opening a new attraction that promises to test your fear of heights.
"The Plunge," a 50-foot, free fall drop, will open to the public on June 29.
The caverns will offer a free second plunge for those who are able to drop within 20 seconds or less. Anyone who is 8 years old and between 50 pounds to 285 pounds is eligible to take the drop.
Located at 1267 Green Acres Drive SW in Corydon, Indiana, Indiana Caverns opens at 9 a.m. everyday. All guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing throughout their visit.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.