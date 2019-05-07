CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Visitors can already explore underground inside the Indiana Caverns in Corydon, and soon, they can venture through the air.
The Indiana Caverns are building a new zip line adventure course called the Bat Chaser.
Co-owner of the Caverns, Laura Roberson, says this is only the second of its kind in the United States. The other is in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, according to Roberson.
“A company from Bulgaria is building it,” she said. “It's amazing because it's a 50 foot tower.”
The Bat Chaser is under construction right now. Visitors start the zip line on a 50-foot high platform and twist and turn around trees and land on a lower platform.
The cost is $12 a ride or $25 for an hour.
Two new escape rooms are also being added to the caverns.
“It gives people something to do while they're waiting on a tour,” Roberson said.
Both the escape rooms and the zip line will open in June.
