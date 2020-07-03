LEBANON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana packaging company is helping professional sport leagues put fans in the stands in a unique way.
The factory DS Smith in Lebanon, northwest of Indianapolis, is creating cardboard cutouts of fans.
The company said it's already been approached by the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. It also has created cutouts for European soccer leagues.
The designs can be customized by team colors, gender, skin tones and even foam fingers. The cutouts can also be made water resistant for outdoor stadiums.
DS Smith officials said they can make 50,000 "fans" during an 8-hour shift.
"It gives a sense of perspective that the players are not alone. This is our way of helping the leagues as they get back up and running and keeping fans and players safe," said Mindy Myrick, head of corporate affairs at DS Smith.
The company usually makes cardboard boxes.
