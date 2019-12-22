LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a bald eagle was found shot in Lawrence County on Friday.
An officer with Lawrence County Animal Control and employees of the Brown County Raptor Center responded around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report from a landowner who discovered the injured eagle south of White River, according to DNR officials. Officials attempted to but were unable to treat the injuries and the eagle died soon after.
The investigation will continue as Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan Jahn began to study the carcass.
A reward is being offered to anyone with information on the situation. Anyone with information should call the Indiana Conservation Officers' Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.