LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana smokers could soon have to fork over more money.
The advocacy group "Raise it for Health" is pushing for a cigarette tax that would cost smokers an extra $2 per pack.
A poll conducted by the group shows 70 percent of the state's voters favor the tax to deter smoking. They say a decrease in smokers would lower the state's spending on smoking-related illnesses.
The group has pushed the same bill each of the past four years without success.
It's expected to be introduced to the legislative session sometime this year.
