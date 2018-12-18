LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman who used to lock people up is now behind bars herself.
Prison officials say Corrections Officer Jacinda Sams-Bishop was arrested for giving what they will only describe as "illegal contraband" to an inmate at a work site.
When prison officials confronted her about it, she resigned. A warrant was then issued and she was arrested by the Madison Police Department.
Prison representatives say they have a zero tolerance policy for this type of misconduct.
Sams-Bishop is charged with trafficking.
