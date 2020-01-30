LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Anderson, Indiana, couple is worried about family in China as the number of coronavirus cases rises.
Harry and Maureen Kirchenbauer’s daughter-in-law, Diana Kirchenbauer, and grandchildren are on lockdown in Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicenter.
Diana Kirchenbauer is from Wuhan, and her husband, Chris Kirchenbauer, grew up in Anderson.
Diana Kirchenbauer traveled to Wuhan to celebrate the Chinese New Year with her parents. Now, she and her two young children are cooped up in an apartment as they try to avoid the virus.
The mother ventures out to the empty streets of Wuhan only to get food and water. She and the children always wear masks to stay healthy.
"Try to stay safe, not pass the virus to other people,” she said via video chat. “Now we are healthy, so we feel pretty lucky now.”
Diana Kirchenbauer said she worries that someone in the family will get sick.
"The doctors and nurses are crazy busy every day,” she said. “They have not any rest."
Her husband is in Nanjing, China, where they work and live. He stayed behind as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Chris Kirchenbauer said it’s difficult to deal with the situation’s uncertainty.
"That is probably the biggest problem we have is we have no idea how long this is going to last," he said, also via video chat.
A U.S. State Department chartered flight moved hundreds of Americans out of Wuhan to California. Chris Kirchenbauer said his kids were offered a seat on that plane, but his wife could not go because she is not an American citizen, so they decided to pass on the offer. The mother also wanted to stay behind to take care of her parents. Her father had lung cancer, and the family worries he may be more susceptible to the virus.
Meanwhile, in Anderson, Harry and Maureen Kirchenbauer anxiously await email updates from the family, according to a story by WXIN in Indianapolis.
Right now, the family members in China do not have another plan to get out.
