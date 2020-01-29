LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of molesting 20 children won't be getting out of prison anytime soon.

Michael Begin, age 20, and his attorney argued his 120-year sentence was too harsh because Begin hadn't been in trouble with the law before. But the Indiana Supreme Court refused to take up the appeal, meaning his original sentence stands.

In 2017, Begin molested children between the ages of three and eight at an elementary school and YMCA in Clark County, Indiana. Online court records show his earliest release date would be October of 2093.

