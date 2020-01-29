LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of molesting 20 children won't be getting out of prison anytime soon.
Michael Begin, age 20, and his attorney argued his 120-year sentence was too harsh because Begin hadn't been in trouble with the law before. But the Indiana Supreme Court refused to take up the appeal, meaning his original sentence stands.
In 2017, Begin molested children between the ages of three and eight at an elementary school and YMCA in Clark County, Indiana. Online court records show his earliest release date would be October of 2093.
Previous stories:
- Appeal denied for Jeffersonville man accused of molesting 20 young children
- Southern Indiana man sentenced for molesting 20 young children
- Southern Indiana man pleads guilty to molesting 20 young girls
- Attorney seeks competency hearing for Jeffersonville man facing dozens of counts of child molestation
- Lawsuit claims YMCA should have fired man accused of molesting 17 children after allegations surfaced
- Victim's family files lawsuit against accused child molester, his parents and the YMCA
- Lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville High School student accused of molesting 17 young children
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.